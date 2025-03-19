25.1 C
Dera police arrest two accused involved in fireworks business
Domestic

Dera police arrest two accused involved in fireworks business

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 19 (APP):The Dera police have arrested two accused recovering fireworks products in large quantity from them during separate operations conducted in different localities.
According to police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Taimoor Khan raided at a godown of fireworks products in Mohallah Gosaiyan-wala. During the raid, the police arrested accused named Zubair Akram son of Muhammad Akram recovering 20 cartons of fireworks products.
Similarly, a team of Dera Town police station led by SHO Asghar Khan Wazir, taking action on public complaints, raided at a godown of fireworks products and recovered a huge quantity of fireworks products. The police also arrested accused  Muhammad Anser son of Sarfaraz, a resident of Tauseefabad.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.
