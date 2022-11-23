ROs accept 1,773 nomination papers for LG polls on 101 UCs of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): A total of 1,773 nomination papers were accepted by the relevant Returning Officers (ROs) for local government elections on 101 union councils (UCs) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), said spokesman of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a statement, he said a total of 490 candidates were contesting for the seats of chairman and vice chairman in 101 union councils. The returning officers had already completed the scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates on November 18.

A total of 134 nomination papers for the seats reserved for non-Muslims and 503 nomination papers for seats reserved for women have been accepted by the returning officers.

He said as many as 331 nomination papers for seats reserved for farmers/workers; 314 papers on the seats reserved for youth have also been accepted.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had appointed four additional session judges, Islamabad as appellate authorities for 101 union councils for impending Local Government (LG) elections in Islamabad capital territory (ICT).

The candidates contesting LG elections from the federal capital can file appeals against the rejection or acceptance of their nomination papers in the offices of additional sessions judges from Monday to Wednesday (Nov 21-23).

Three appellate authorities have been tasked to hear appeals of 25 union councils. While one appellate authority has been assigned to decide the appeals of the candidates contesting in 26 union councils from Nov 24 to 28.

The lists of candidates will be displayed on Nov 29, while candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by Nov 30. Election symbols will be allotted to candidates on December 1. The Final list of candidates will be displayed on the same date. Polling will be held on December 31.