Rescue-1122 tackles 30,923 emergencies in 2023

Attock, Jan 02 (APP):Rescue 1122 provided services in a total of 30,923 emergencies in the district with an average response time of 3.40 minutes during the year 2023.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain along with spokesman of District Emergency Office Aamir Nawaz while briefing the newsmen about the annual performance of Rescue 1122 on Tuesday.

He said that the Rescue 1122 district Attock tackled different kinds of emergencies over the year as the Rescue 1122 control room received a total of 182674 phone calls in 2023, of which 30,923 were emergency calls.

These included 3,028 road traffic accidents, 22,963 medical emergencies, 422 fire incidents, 431 crime cases, 11 drowning incidents and 3,095 miscellaneous emergencies.

He said that 1122 rescued a total of 30,821 people, out of which 5,383 people were provided first aid on the spot, 25,199 people were shifted to the hospital while giving first aid and 239 people died on the spot.

He added that in addition, 3305 people were shifted to government hospitals in Rawalpindi to provide better medical facilities to patients under patient transfer service (PTS).

He further added that Rescue 1122 Motorbike Service provided first aid to 3421 patients in 3102 emergencies.