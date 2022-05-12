Ready to face consequences if committed any wrongdoing: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Thursday she was ready to face consequences if she she had committed any wrongdoing.

Talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), she alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been dragging out the cases against her and urged the IHC chief justice to take notice of it.

NAB did not have any evidence against her and that was why it been making excuses at every hearing ever since Imran Khan’s ouster from government, she added.

Maryam said 10 months were enough to present evidence before the court, but NAB had failed to do so. The Bureau should not be allowed to violate her rights, she added.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader while in government were trying their best a few weeks ago to prove that the price hike and inflation was a global phenomenon. Today they were blaming the incumbent PML-N government for the inflation, she added.

Maryam said the Imran Khan-government had taken record loans of Rs 25,000 billion, and not a single development project was completed during his tenure.

