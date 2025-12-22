Punjab govt consults Ahl-e-Hadith scholars on madaris registration

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP): Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, on Monday met a delegation of Ahl-e-Hadith scholars at the Punjab Home Department to discuss the registration of madaris in the province.

Secretary Home Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi was also present during the meeting.

Special Secretary Fazal-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary Abdul Rauf, DIG Special Branch,

officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other officers attended the session.

The Ahl-e-Hadith delegation was led by President Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Hisham Elahi Zaheer and included Dr Hafiz Hassan Madani of Ghani Trust Lahore, Vice Chairman Quran-o-Sunnat Movement Dr Hafiz Hamza Madani, Dr Hafiz Hussain Azhar, Qiyam Ilahi Zaheer, Maulana Shakeel-ur-Rehman Nasir, Rana Muhammad Nasrullah Khan, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz Butt, Abdul Waheed Rupdi, Rana Abdul Mannan and Qari Muhammad Fayaz.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the process of madaris registration.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said the Punjab government was taking effective steps to make the madaris registration process easy and facilitative. He said that madaris were providing students with modern religious as well as contemporary education, adding that consultations with scholars of different schools of thought on the issue of registration were continuing.

Secretary Home Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that the process of madaris registration had been made extremely simple to ensure maximum facilitation for all stakeholders.