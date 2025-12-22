Monday, December 22, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA folk artist Sema Kirmani performing folk dance during last day of...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A folk artist Sema Kirmani performing folk dance during last day of 11th Ayaz Mela organized by Khana Badosh writers cafe Sindh Museum.

APP33-221225 HYDERABAD: December 22 - A folk artist Sema Kirmani performing folk dance during last day of 11th Ayaz Mela organized by Khana Badosh writers cafe Sindh Museum. APP/AKS/FHA
3
- Advertisement -
A folk artist Sema Kirmani performing folk dance during last day of 11th Ayaz Mela organized by Khana Badosh writers cafe Sindh Museum.
APP33-221225
HYDERABAD: December 22 –
A folk artist Sema Kirmani performing folk dance during last day of 11th Ayaz Mela organized by Khana Badosh writers cafe Sindh Museum.
APP34-221225
HYDERABAD: December 22 – A folk artist performing during last day of 11th Ayaz Mela organized by Khana Badosh writers cafe Sindh Museum. APP/AKS/FHA
A folk artist Sema Kirmani performing folk dance during last day of 11th Ayaz Mela organized by Khana Badosh writers cafe Sindh Museum.
APP35-221225
HYDERABAD: December 22 – Youngsters busy decorating St. Francis Xavier’s Cathedral at Tilak Incline ahead of Christmas celebrations. APP/AKS/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan