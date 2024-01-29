PU awards ten PhD degrees

PU
LAHORE, Jan 29 (APP):Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis.
According to spokesperson, Mudasar Ali Nadeem S/o Malik Manzoor Ahmad awarded PhD degree in the subject of Sociology, Nadia Naseer D/o Naseer Ahmad Mughal in the subject of Molecular Biology, Sajila Hina D/o Malik Muhammad Azram in the subject of Chemistry, Abeeha Batool D/o Bakhtiar Ali Zahid in the subject of High Energy Physics, Tuba Nafees D/o Nafees Ahmad Bajwa in the subject of Total Quality Management, Aaisha Amjad D/o Amjad Hussain in the subject of Sociology, Sohaib   Ahmad   S/o   Muhammad   Iftikhar   Arshad   in   the   subject   of   Polymer   Technology, Muhammad   Muneeb   Hashmi   S/o   Muhammad   Aamir   Hashmi   in   the   subject   of   Agriculture Sciences   (Horticulture),   Hamna   Asad   D/o   Asad   Qadeer   in   the   subject   of   Mathematics   and Muhammad Yousaf S/o Imdad Ali in the subject of Mathematics.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services