PTI’s downfall starting from Sindh, to be expanded countrywide: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI, Jan 18 (APP): Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Wednesday, said that PTI’s downfall has started from Sindh as people of the province had rejected Imran Khan’s anti-Pakistan and anti-national institutions narrative.

The trend of PTI’s defeat would be expanded to the entire country in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said while talking to media here at Sindh Archives Complex.

The selected has been rejected by the people of Sindh and it was a big message for other provinces as well, Sharjeel Memon said adding that their stance was strengthened that in the past such non-political people, who were not capable of wining a union council election, were brought in assembles and were made federal ministers and parliamentary leaders.

Following resignations from the National Assembly and dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, PTI should also resign from Sindh Assembly, he said and vowed that PPP will contest on each and every constituency in the by-elections and give them a crushing defeat.

Talking about LG polls the information minister said that Pakistan People’s Party emerged as the leading party in local government elections in Karachi and it was their constitutional, legal and moral right to bring their own mayor.

However, PPP shown willingness to hold talks with Jamaat-e-Islami and even on the day Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah made a telephonic contact to Ameer JI Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and assured him to resolve their concerns pertaining to Sindh government. But they should contact Election Commission if they had any reservation with ECP, he added.

It was no wonder that PPP won in Karachi as Sindh government has worked in every sector and people believed that People’s Party was the only party that delivers and resultantly people of Karachi given their mandate to PPP, he argued and added that the real question is how Jamaat-e-Islami got so many seats as they had nothing on their credit in the last 15 years while JI had lost in the general elections of 2018 and earlier they failed in 2013 and 2008 as well.

Sharjeel expressed optimism that the next mayor of Karachi would be a positive thinker and assured that Sindh government would support him to serve Karachi. “We want the problems of the people of Karachi to be solved and people’s trust in politics and politicians should be restored, he vowed.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has instructed all the elected representatives that they have to serve the people so that their expectations to PPP could be fulfilled, the minister said.

The local governments in Sindh already have certain powers and the system is going to be improved further so that the elected representatives could solve problems of the people in a better way, he said adding that people’s vote was a liability to the Pakistan People’s Party and it was responsibility of PPP representatives to serve the people.

APP/ali