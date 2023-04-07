Promotion of tourism govt’s top priority: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD (AJK) April 07 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday said that the promotion of tourism was the government’s top priority.

Addressing a high-level meeting of the tourism department in the State metropolis, the AJK PM said that it was quite encouraging that domestic tourism, which was badly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had gained momentum again and millions of tourists had been visiting the region annually.

He said that route details of all the tourist destinations across the AJK should be placed online so that tourists coming from outside don’t face difficulties. In order to attract more tourists, the AJK PM said that water sports should be organized throughout the AJK.

He said that despite the financial crisis, his government was taking steps to promote tourism. He said that promoting the tourism sector would not only help to generate economic activity in the region but would be instrumental in creating employment opportunities for the youth.

On this occasion, Secretary Tourism Midhat Shahzad gave a detailed briefing to the AJK PM regarding the potential of tourism in the valley and the recently issued plans and their implementation.