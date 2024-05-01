Police foil terrorist attack at check post, seven officials injured

DERA GHAZI KHAN, May 01 (APP): Police foiled a terrorist attack at Hazrat Omer Farooq (Jhangi) check post on Wednesday in which seven police officials sustained injuries.

According to police sources, 15 terrorists attacked the Jhangi police checkpoint with rocket launchers, hand grenades, and laser light guns in an attempt to take control of the checkpoint. However, police officials, under the leadership of Incharge Check Post Sub-Inspector Mohiuddin, retaliated and forced the terrorists to flee due to heavy retaliatory fire by the police.

As a result of the retaliation, seven police officials were injured including Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Imran, Constables Muhammad Amir, Ashiq Zain, Rehmat Ullah, Sanaullah and Elite Force officials Tariq and Shahid Manzoor while the terrorists managed to escape.

The injured officials were shifted to the hospital from where the constable Shahid Manzoor was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to critical injuries.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Mohiuddin reached the check post and appreciated the officials.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, lauded the police performance for foiling terrorist attack. He directed RPO and DPO DG Khan Division to ensure the best medical facilities for the injured police officials.