Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 9500 stake money

arrested
RAWALPINDI, Mar 08 (APP):The district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 9500 stake money, five mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that Sadiqabad police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Shehzad, Nazakat, Shah Rukh, Saeed, Riaz and Arif, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.
The police recovered Rs 9500, fine mobile phones and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said that gambling was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes did not deserve any concession.

