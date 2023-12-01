PHC stops development works till general election

PESHAWAR, Nov 30 (APP): The Peshawar High Court Thursday stopped development works in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till the holding of general elections and sought a report in this regard.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Syed Atiq Shah on a petition filed through Zakir Hussain Advocate.

The Additional Advocate General informed the court that the development projects in Bannu, Waziristan, and other areas of KP were launched before the caretaker government took over the charge and their timely completion would benefit the people of those areas.

Justice Ejaz Anwar said that the mandate of the caretaker government was to hold free, fair, and transparent elections and not the development works. All such activities should be stopped till the general elections due on February 8, 2024, he added.