PHA intensifies efforts to restore historic Liaquat Bagh’s green glory for public recreation

By Rehan Khan

RAWALPINDI, October 21 (APP):The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, under the special directives of Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, has intensified its efforts to enhance the beauty and greenery of the historic Liaquat Bagh, to provide citizens with an improved recreational and eco-friendly environment.

The PHA teams are carrying out daily horticultural activities, including plantation, landscaping, and maintenance of flowerbeds, to restore the park’s lush ambiance and ensure a pleasant space for visitors. Liaquat Bagh, once known as Company Bagh during the British era, holds a unique place in Pakistan’s political and cultural history. It was renamed Liaquat National Bagh in 1951 following the martyrdom of the country’s first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan.

Over the decades, the park has served not only as a public recreational site but also as a central venue for major political gatherings. Today, it remains one of the most frequented green spaces in Rawalpindi, attracting families, tourists, and history enthusiasts alike.

Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said keeping in view the park’s historical and emotional significance, special measures have been initiated for its maintenance, cleanliness, and beautification. “Liaquat Bagh is a symbol of our shared national memory. Its preservation and upkeep are part of our responsibility to future generations,” he added.

With vibrant flower beds, shaded pathways, and tall green trees, the park’s rejuvenation project reflects PHA’s broader commitment to making Rawalpindi a greener and more livable city. The authority continues to utilize all available resources to expand green spaces and provide the public with quality recreational facilities.

Officials said the ongoing efforts in Liaquat Bagh exemplify PHA’s mission to combine environmental sustainability with community well-being, ensuring that this iconic site continues to serve as both a political landmark and a serene urban retreat.