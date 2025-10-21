ADB delegation calls on Aleem Khan, vow to deepen cooperation in transport sector

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):A delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission led by Director General Hideaki Iwasaki, called on Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on ongoing and proposed development projects in Pakistan’s Communications Sector, said a press release.

Minister Abdul Aleem Khan stated that projects of public interest particularly the construction and expansion of Highways and Motorways are among the Government’s top priorities.

He noted that over the past one year, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has achieved a historic increase in revenue putting the organization on the path towards financial self-sufficiency.

The minister added that upon completion of the Lahore–Sialkot–Kharian–Rawalpindi Motorway, travel distance between the regions will be reduced by up to 100 kilometers, saving both time and fuel. He said this new route will serve as an alternate corridor to the existing Lahore–Islamabad Motorway (M-2).

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that strict enforcement of speed limits being ensured to make highways safer. Emergency Rescue Services and Air Ambulance System are also being introduced on Motorways to enhance road safety and response efficiency. Highlighting progress in Pakistan, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the construction of the Karachi–Hyderabad Motorway will commence from Karachi Port, aimed at improving the country’s freight transport network.

He also appreciated the ADB’s valuable support in the CAREC (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation) project, emphasizing that the NHA is working professionally to ensure timely completion of all developmental schemes.

Talking on the occasion, ADB Director General Hideaki Iwasaki reaffirmed the longstanding and strong partnership between Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank.

He commended Pakistan’s ongoing infrastructure and transport development initiatives. Hideaki Iwasaki also appreciated the decision to host the Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference 2025 in Islamabad in which the ADB Mission will also participate.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary for Communications and the Chairman of the NHA who were directed by Minister Abdul Aleem Khan to maintain close coordination with ADB to ensure the timely completion of all projects.