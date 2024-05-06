Pb minister reviews work on Murree Improvement Plan

RAWALPINDI, May 06 (APP): Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Punjab, Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth on Monday visited Murree and reviewed the progress of construction work and quality of the material on Murree Improvement Plan.

The district administration and C&W officers briefed the minister on the project and ongoing construction work.

Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, MNA Usama Sarwar, MPA Bilal Yamin Satti and other officers participated in the meeting.

The provincial minister was briefed regarding the construction work of the roads and other matters and was also given a comprehensive briefing on Murree Improvement Plan.

Murree Improvement Trust was established in 1950/1951, the minister was informed and briefed that there are three development schemes under the supervision of Murree Improvement Trust including Lower Jhika Gali Development Scheme, Murree Brewery Estate Development Scheme and a project for affected areas.

The minister was briefed that 40 percent of roads in Murree have been paved. The location of the parking plaza is being determined. The project to make 12 roads of Murree patch free is being completed swiftly.

Patch free and lane marking work of six roads have been completed. Bank Road, Hall Road, GPO Kaldana Road, Amitaz Shaheed Road, Jhenga Gali Barrier Road were completed.

The work of Government House to Jhenga Gali Road has also been completed. The project to make six more roads patch free is swiftly being completed. Construction work of 4th Road, Shahwal Musari Road, Bansara Gali Road and Cart Road is in progress. The patch free work is going on fast track on Camp Mubarak Road and Pindi Point Road.

The drains adjacent to the roads were covered with iron grills. 13 relief centers were established at different places in Murree to help and guide the tourists during snowfall and rains. RWMC workers are performing duties in two shifts in Murree under clean Punjab cleanliness campaign. The work for the rehabilitation of the cable car is also in full swing. The Tourism Squad is present in the field to assist and guide the tourists.

The minister said that instructions have been issued to the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development projects in Murree within stipulated time frame.

All possible measures would be ensured to save the natural beauty of Murree, the minister said adding, all resources would be utilized for the timely completion of public welfare projects.

Solid steps are being taken to promote tourism in Kotli Sattian, the minister added.

He directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority to plant more saplings and flowers to increase the beauty of Murree.

There would be no compromise on the quality of the construction work and material, the Minister said.

“We are working according to the roadmap given by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. I and my entire team are active in the field to provide convenience to the public,” he added.