PASSCO to purchase 2 lac bags wheat in Mian Channu

KHANEWAL, May 08 (APP):Pakistan Agriculture Storage & Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO) gets approval of procuring 200,000 bags wheat from farmers at Tehsil Mian Channu of the district on Wednesday.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem hold a meeting a meeting with Tehsil administration and PASSCO officials at her office to discuss arrangements for facilitation of farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that 17 centres have been made operation to offer gunny bags (Bardana) to farmers.

She said that a special committee has been formed for procurement monitoring while a help desk has also been established at Municipal Committee office for public facilitation.

The ADCR maintained that the registered farmers of 12.5 acre land would be given eight bags per acre and only a single member from each family would be given bardana in order to facilitate as maximum as possible farmers.