Parents cautioned against surge in pneumonia cases

PESHAWAR, Jan 24 (APP): KP Director General (DG) Health Services Dr Shaukat Ali on Wednesday cautioned parents against increasing cases of pneumonia due to the intensity of the cold weather.

He appealed to the parents to take special care of their children by ensuring they wear warm clothing when going outside.

According to Director Public Health Dr. Arshad Roghani, in October last year, some 6,219 cases of pneumonia were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the number of children under the age of 5 affected by the disease rose to 11,551 in December.

Dr Roghani said that during the last three months, some 4,000 persons suffered from pneumonia in Haripur, 3,200 in Dera Ismail Khan, 2,800 in Peshawar, 2,700 in Swabi, 1,000 in Charsadda, and 900 in Lakki Marwat.

He emphasized the need for immediate preventive measures and advised parents to be vigilant, especially in colder regions, to protect their children from the harsh weather conditions and the associated health risks.