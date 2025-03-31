Over 5,000 Rawalpindi cops in field for Eid security

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 31 (APP): More than 5,000 personnel and officers and men Rawalpindi Police were in the field across the district to provide security to the people celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervour.

Eid gathering were held peacefully at over 700 mosques, Imambargahs and open places amid tight security, a police spokesman said.

Eid prayers were also offered here at the Jamia Masjid of Police Lines Headquarters.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, Deputy Commisioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, SSP Operations and other senior police officers and personnel offered Eid prayers.

On the occasion, prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred police, the security of the Muslim Ummah and the country and nation.

After the prayers, the RPO, Commissioner, CPO, DC and other senior police officers met the soldiers.

The officer and personnel had lunch together at the Constable Altaf Hussain Shaheed Mess.

ROP Alpa and CPO Hamdani congratulated the Rawalpindi Police for providing excellent security on Eid.