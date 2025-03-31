28.8 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 31, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticDera police round up dozens of troublemakers on Eidul Fitr
Domestic

Dera police round up dozens of troublemakers on Eidul Fitr

arrested
26
- Advertisement -
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 31 (APP): The district police have rounded up dozens of youngsters for exploding crackers, resorting to aerial firing and engaging public disturbance on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.
According to police spokesman, The police have launched a strict crackdown against troublemakers to ensure peaceful observance of the religious festival of Eidul Fitr, across the district after the directive of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada.
In this regard,  city division police, under the leadership of SP City Tayyib Jan, conducted operations across various police precincts.
He said SDPOs Muhammad Numan, Ali Hamza, and DSP City Muhammad Adnan were also present during these actions, targeting individuals involved in aerial firing, selling firecrackers, and engaging in public disturbances.
He said that these people were detained in police custody, with cases registered against them under relevant sections of the law.
Police officials expressed their commitment to continuing such actions to maintain peace and order in the area, ensuring strict legal action against those involved in such illegal activities.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan