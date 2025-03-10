NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP):National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has regularized the services for 19 national and international athletes of grade 7 to grade 16. Along-with, 25 players have also been promoted to the next grades.

These athletes have represented NTDC and Pakistan in a variety of sports, including hockey, cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, athletics, javelin throw, weightlifting, bodybuilding, boxing, judo, karate, swimming, wrestling, martial arts, table tennis, netball and cycling.

The NTDC Managing Director Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas met with the players here at WAPDA House on Monday. While congratulating the players, the MD NTDC said that the players have proven their abilities at national and international level and have brought pride to the company & the country and ‘we are proud of all of you.’ He said that the players should work hard to further improve their performance and NTDC management is taking all steps to provide coaching and other facilities to its players. He hoped that the players will continue to show such excellent performance in future competitions as well.

President NTDC Sports Association, General Manager (D&E) Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan, expressing his views on this occasion, said that success comes only through hard work, the players should undergo intensive training to achieve success in the upcoming National Games.

The players whose jobs were made permanent on the recommendations of WAPDA Sports Board and NTDC Regularization Board include, Muhammad Yasir Sultan (Javelin Throw), Shoaib Khan (Athletics), Jahanzeb Khan (Boxing), Hanzala Dastgir Butt (Weightlifting), Waqas Maqsood, Adnan Raees, Bismillah and Muhammad Saad (Cricket), Mahsam Nazakat (Martial Arts), Danish Rashid and Mohsin Ali (Wrestling), Murad Khan, Jan Muhammad and Usman Faryad Ali (Volleyball), Niamatullah (Karate), Muhammad Ali Larosh (Badminton), Ali Sher (Swimming) and Muhammad Tariq (Bodybuilding).

The players who have been promoted to next grade include, Muhammad Khalid and Hamra Latif (Hockey), Ali Ahmed, Hayatullah and Naqeebullah (Boxing), Farhan Rashid (Softball), Muzaffar Ali (Bodybuilding), Muhammad Ashfaq (Powerlifting), Haider Ali and Razia Parveen (Weightlifting), Syed Ali Mehdi, Bilal Jafri and Haroon Javed (Badminton), Muhammad Yasin Siddique, Muhammad Bashir and Muhammad Idris (Volleyball), Muhammad Yasir Sultan (Javelin Throw), Sadia Falaksher (Table Tennis), Ali Mahmood, Baz Muhammad and Kulsoom (Karate), Muhammad Zahid Arif and Salman Butt (Netball), Prince Muhammad Zahid Gulfam and Najeebullah (Cycling) and Naseer Ahmed (Swimming).

The ceremony was also attended by Patron-in-Chief NTDC Sports Association, Deputy Managing Director (Planning and Engineering) Engr. Qaiser Khan, General Manager (Asset Management) Engr. Muhammad Mustafa, General Manager (HR) Engr. Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa, General Manager (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Ibrahim, sports officer Imran Zafar, coaches and other NTDC officers.