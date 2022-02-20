No confidence motion is an attempt to seek NRO: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, Feb 20 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Sunday that opposition’s announcement of no-confidence motion was merely an attempt to seek National Reconstruction Ordinance (NRO).



Qureshi however categorically stated that PTI along with allies will defeat the opposition.



In a tweet, FM remarked, “Announcement to present no confidence motion is an attempt at a bargaining chip for a fresh deal. PTI parliamentarians and our allies will collectively defeat their attempts to evade accountability. As PM Imran Khan has consistently stated, possibility of an NRO is zero”.