No confidence motion is an attempt to seek NRO: FM Qureshi

FM
No confidence motion is an attempt to seek NRO: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, Feb 20 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Sunday that opposition’s announcement of no-confidence motion was merely an attempt to seek National Reconstruction Ordinance (NRO).


Qureshi however categorically stated that PTI along with allies will defeat the opposition.


In a tweet, FM remarked, “Announcement to present no confidence motion is an attempt at a bargaining chip for a fresh deal. PTI parliamentarians and our allies will collectively defeat their attempts to evade accountability. As PM Imran Khan has consistently stated, possibility of an NRO is zero”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR