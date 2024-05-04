Newly appointed Governor KP takes oath

Information Secretary, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi

PESHAWAR, May 04 (APP): The newly appointed Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here Saturday took oath of his office at Governor House.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim administered the oath to the newly appointed Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an impressive ceremony attended by people from cross section of society including Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, Nayyer Bukhari, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam Choudhry, Arbab Alamgir, MPAs, Peoples’ Lawyer Forum and others.

The CJ PHC expressed best wishes to the Governor and congratulated him.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services