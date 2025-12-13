Saturday, December 13, 2025
Domestic

NADRA Sukkur launches its facilitation center in Barrage Colony

SUKKUR, Dec 13 (APP):The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Sukkur has opened a facilitation centre in Barrage Colony Union Council to provide citizens with easy access to identity services.
Regional Director NADRA Sukkur Khurram Shehzad and Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Islam Sheikh on Saturday inaugurated the counter, as part of a project to establish NADRA counters in every Union Committee.
Shahzad said that the move would benefit citizens, especially women, children and senior citizens by providing them with National Identity Cards, B-Forms and other services.
The Mayor said that Sukkur Municipal Corporation would continue to support the initiative, with more counters to be established in other Union Committees.
