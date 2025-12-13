Minister discusses trade collaboration with Hong Kong Trade Development Council

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP):Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain held a virtual meeting with Vian Cheung, Asia Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), to discuss the strengthening of trade and investment ties between Punjab and Hong Kong, as per an announcement from the Industries Department on Saturday.

The meeting focused on enhancing mutual cooperation between the Punjab Industries & Commerce Department and HKTDC, with both parties agreeing to foster closer collaboration in trade and investment.

Vian Cheung shared that the Gems & Jewellery Fair and Electronics Fair will be hosted in Hong Kong in March and April of next year, respectively. She extended an invitation to Punjab’s industrialists and traders to actively participate in both fairs, stressing the importance of such events in boosting international trade. It was also decided that a Pakistan Pavilion would be set up at both fairs to showcase local industries.

Chaudhry Shafay welcomed the news of these upcoming events, highlighting their potential to significantly boost exports. He assured that a delegation of industrialists and traders from Punjab would take part in the fairs, underscoring their importance in expanding global market reach.

Furthermore, the Minister mentioned the establishment of a Hong Kong Desk within the Punjab Department of Industries & Commerce, aimed at facilitating trade and investment between the two regions. Wahab Tariq Butt, Executive Member of the Punjab Board of Investment and Head of the Hong Kong Desk, was also present during the meeting.