Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

MULTAN, Mar 10 (APP):A man shot and allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute in the limits of Jatoi police station.

According to Rescue officials, there was a domestic dispute between a couple in Tehsil Jatoi Muzaffargarh area.

On the incident day, the husband Abdul Rauf went to the in-laws and killed his wife by opening fire on her.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital Jatoi after covering the body with a dead sheet in the presence of police.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Saira Bibi W/o Abdul Rauf resident of Tehsil Jatoi.

The police have registered the case and started an investigation into the incident.