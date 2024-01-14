Livestock department urges citizens to invest in cattle rearing

MULTAN, Jan 14 (APP):Livestock Department urged people of rural areas to rear animals instead of moving to cities to earn livelihood as it was highly profitable business.

This was stated by Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Jamshaid Akhtar while addressing “Kissan Livestock Baithak” at village Khakhi in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala.

He motivated the Livestock breeders to rear animals. He added that rearing cattle would not only help farmers economically but also contribute in strengthening country’s economy.

“Livestock had 14% share in GDP, he hinted. The farmers can enhance their profit by rearing high yielding breeds.”

“Rather than leaving your home and village to find employment in cities, it is better to stay in your village and make livestock business as a means of livelihood”, said Dr Jamshaid.

“Women can also earn income by rearing poultry and sheep. The Livestock Department provides free technical assistance and vaccination facilities to animal and poultry traders,” said Deputy Director.

“About 70 percent of the local populace in south Punjab is linked to the livestock sector. Beyond just managing daily sustenance, livestock serves as a financial lifeline during unforeseen emergencies, that can be cashed in at any moment,” maintained Dr Jamshid Akhter.

“The country is ranked as the fifth-largest milk-producing nation globally. This potential can be improved further by investing in animal genetics, where the quality of semen plays a pivotal role in enhancing animal health, and consequently, milk and meat production,” stated Jamshaid.

“On the national scale, approximately eight million individuals are engaged in cattle rearing.”

On the occasion, Muhammad Iqbal Khakhi, a motivated cattle farmer, informed that he started cattle farming few months ago after noticing potential in this field. He stated that he was rearing over 50 cows and it was highly profitable business.

He also urged other farmers to invest in cattle farming.