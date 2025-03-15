15.5 C
KP Govt introduces automated electronic procurement platform

PESHAWAR, Mar 15 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced an Automated and Integrated Electronic Procurement Platform, the E-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System, to enhance transparency and security in public procurement.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally launched the system, which has been developed with the support of the Federal Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and the World Bank.
Initially, the system has been piloted in eight provincial departments, with plans for a province-wide rollout in the next phase.
The chief minister has directed that from July 1, 2025, all provincial departments must conduct procurement exclusively through this new system.
The eight departments in the pilot phase include Public Health Engineering, Irrigation, Communications & Works, Local Government, Health, Science & Technology, the KP IT Board, and KP EZMIC.
During a briefing, officials informed the CM that the E-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System would ensure transparent and secure public procurement by minimizing human intervention and reducing the risk of errors.
They highlighted that the system would improve the efficiency of public fund utilization, enhance departmental performance, and establish a standardized procurement process across all government institutions.
Officials further stated that the new system will consolidate all procurement activities onto a single platform, streamlining the otherwise complex procurement process and reducing timelines.
 Monitoring and decision-making will be facilitated through dedicated dashboards in relevant offices.
Speaking at the launch event, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur emphasized that the implementation of the E-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System is a crucial step towards ensuring transparency, saving both time and resources.
He directed all departments to fully implement the new e-procurement system to ensure accountability and efficiency in government spending.
