Governor Kundi salutes sacrifices of security forces in fight against terrorism

PESHAWAR, Mar 15 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday lauded the security forces for eliminating nine terrorists in operations conducted in Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

In a statement, Governor Kundi also paid tribute to the two security personnel who were martyred during the operations.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, he prayed for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah.

He reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering support for the security forces in their fight against terrorism, saying that the entire country stands united in eradicating this menace.

“We salute the sacrifices of our martyrs for the security and sovereignty of the nation,” he added.