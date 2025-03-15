15.5 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticGovernor Kundi salutes sacrifices of security forces in fight against terrorism
Domestic

Governor Kundi salutes sacrifices of security forces in fight against terrorism

22
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Mar 15 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday lauded the security forces for eliminating nine terrorists in operations conducted in Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan districts.
In a statement, Governor Kundi also paid tribute to the two security personnel who were martyred during the operations.
Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, he prayed for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah.
He reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering support for the security forces in their fight against terrorism, saying that the entire country stands united in eradicating this menace.
“We salute the sacrifices of our martyrs for the security and sovereignty of the nation,” he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan