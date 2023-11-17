KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi district

PESHAWAR, Nov 17 (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Friday paid a surprise visit to Swabi district and inspected various public services delivery outlets including Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Government Higher Secondary School Kunda, City Police Station, and Patwar Khana Shah Mansoor.

During his visit to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, he went around various sections of the hospital including OPD, Emergency, ICU, Medical Wards, and Laboratory.

He also met with patients one by one and enquired about their health and facilities being provided by the hospital.

The chief minister was briefed about the development activities being carried out within the hospital.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the hospital and said that providing health care facilities in an efficient manner was the top priority of the provincial government, adding that the availability of medicines and other allied facilities in the hospitals be ensured at all costs for this purpose.

Later on, the chief minister visited Government Higher Secondary School Kunda where he inspected the ongoing construction and renovation works.

He expressed displeasure over the poor performance and issued directives to immediately suspend the principal and to initiate an inquiry against all the negligent officials.

Similarly, the Chief Minister during his surprise visit to Shah Mansoor Patwarkhana, expressed his displeasure over the poor performance of Patwari and other staff for non-completion of land records and ordered the suspension of the patwari on discrepancies in the Khasra Girdawri register.

He made it clear that the staff posted in Patwarkhanas should maintain records complete in all respects, and ensure the provision of services to the people in a transparent and efficient manner; no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he directed.

The Chief Minister also visited the City Police Station Swabi where he was given a detailed briefing on the security arrangements of the police station and other related matters.