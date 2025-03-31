KP CM extends Eidul Fitr greetings with emphasizing unity

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 31 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur extended Eid ul-Fitr greetings to the entire nation, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and overseas Pakistanis here on Monday.

He described Eid ul-Fitr as a great gift from Allah, given as a reward for the fasting and other acts of worship during the month of Ramadan, and stressed the importance of expressing gratitude to Allah.

After offering Eid ul-Fitr prayers at Al-Amin House in Dera Ismail Khan, the chief minister met with the people and said that the festival of Eid al-Fitr fosters a sense of unity and solidarity within the Muslim community, adding that as a nation, there was urgent need of such unity.

He further explained that the true essence of Eid was to share our joys with the poor and underprivileged in our communities, which not only increases our own happiness but also brings us closer to Allah’s blessings.

The Chief Minister appealed to philanthropists in society to take care of the poor and include them in the celebrations of Eid.

He also highlighted that Eid ul-Fitr carries the messages of love, brotherhood, and unity, and by following these principles, we can ensure peace, security, and prosperity in our country.

The Chief Minister added that this Eid encourages us to cultivate love and harmony in our hearts, which will strengthen our social bonds and pave the way for the nation’s progress.