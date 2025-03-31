28.8 C
Domestic

CM Bugti offers Eid-ul Fitr prayers in Quetta

CM Bugti
13
QUETTA, Mar 31 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti offered Eid prayers in Quetta on Monday.
He was accompanied by provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, high officials and a large number of people.
On the occasion of Eid prayer, special prayers were offered for the development, stability and security of the country.
On this occasion, he paid tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the security forces and said that the sacrifices of the soldiers of Pakistan Army, FC, Police and Levies are a source of pride for the nation.
He said that thanks to these security guards, the people are celebrating the joys of Eid with peace and contentment
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti urged to the people to include the deserving in their happiness on the occasion of Eid and promote the spirit of self-sacrifice and brotherhood.

