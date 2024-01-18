KDA takes action against land grabbers

KARACHI, Jan 18 (APP):Karachi Development Authority (KDA) is taking vigorous action against encroachments on government lands across the metropolis.

According to the KDA Spokesperson on Thursday, Director General KDA Naveed Anwar has a clear stance that he will not tolerate the illegal occupation of government land under any circumstances.

In this context, the Anti-Encroachment Department took action against the land grabbers in Korangi Sector-27 with the help of manpower and heavy machinery.

Director of Estate and Enforcement. Arshad Abbas, Additional Director, Anti-Encroachment staff, local police, and administration participated in the operation.