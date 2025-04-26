Interior minister demands impartial probe into Pahalgam incident

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 26 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi Saturday firmly rejected any Pakistan involvement in the recent incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) , asserting that Pakistan had no connection to the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the FIA Regional Office here, he demanded an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident and called on the international organisations to take responsibility. “Now, the ball is in the court of international organisations,” he said.

The interior minister stated that while Pakistan was exercising restraint in the current situation, it would not compromise on its sovereignty. “Pakistan is progressing, and such incidents are not in our favour,” he said, warning that if India took any aggressive action, Pakistan’s 240 million people would stand united against it.

He highlighted evidence of India’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Pakistani intelligence agencies had seized seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) over the past three days from various cities, thwarting India’s alleged plan to create chaos in Pakistan through bomb blasts.

“We had weakened terrorists in KP and Balochistan,” the minister noted, adding that India was displeased with Pakistan’s success in dismantling terrorist networks. He also accused a foreign country of giving instructions to the banned organisation Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Criticising the handling of the Pahalgam incident, Naqvi pointed out that the FIR (First Information Report) was registered just 10 minutes after the attack. “There can be no bigger drama than this,” he remarked, questioning the credibility of such a rapid legal response.

The minister also referenced India’s admission of involvement in acts of terrorism against Sikhs in Canada, arguing that India’s track record undermined its credibility.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance, Naqvi stated that Pakistan strongly opposes all forms of terrorism and reiterated the country’s commitment to an impartial inquiry into the Pahalgam and Jaffar Express incidents. He concluded by emphasising that Kashmir remains a disputed territory and its resolution must be achieved according to the United Nations resolutions.