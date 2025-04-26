29.4 C
Islamabad
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticPM grieved at explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaei Port
Domestic

PM grieved at explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaei Port

11
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Apr 26 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the losses caused by the explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.
In a message of condolence , he extended heartfelt sympathies to the Iranian government and the people of Iran. He also offered prayers for swift recovery of those injured in the tragic incident. “In this hour of grief and sorrow, we stand firmly with the Iranian government and the brotherly people of Iran,” the PM stated.
The PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran during this difficult time.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan