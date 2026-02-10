IMCG hosts intercollegiate Urdu debate, computer graphics competitions

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-7/2 marked the successful hosting of the Intercollegiate Urdu Debate Competition 2026 along with the Intercollegiate Computer Graphics Competition on the thought-provoking theme, “The True Key to Success Is Character, Not Wealth.”

The event was organized to promote critical thinking, eloquence, creativity, and ethical reflection among students.

Renowned Pakistani newsreader and broadcaster, Ms. Ishrat Fatima graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Principal Prof. Dr. Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh presided over the ceremony.

The Urdu debate was judged by an august panel comprising Dr. Saira Bano, Dr. Zeenat Afshan, and Dr. Arshad Mahmood.

A total of eleven teams from various colleges working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education participated in the competition, presenting arguments both in favor of and against the motion.

The speakers impressed the audience with their confidence, clarity of expression, and depth of understanding, making the contest intellectually engaging and enriching.

Addressing the students, Ms. Ishrat Fatima lauded the efforts of the host college for organizing a meaningful and disciplined academic activity.

She fondly reminisced about her student days at IMCG (PG) F-7/2, stating that the education and guidance she received there became the cornerstone of her illustrious career.

She emphasized the importance of good character, hard work, and integrity as essential elements of a successful life.

The Computer Graphics Competition was based on the Shakespearean phrase “Brave New World,” encouraging students to artistically interpret the concept in a contemporary context.

The competition was judged by Dr. Saima Imtiaz and Tehmina Mehboob from International Islamic University Islamabad. Participants showcased remarkable digital skills and creativity in visually expressing the theme.

In her concluding remarks, Principal Prof. Dr. Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organizing team led by Ms. Tanveer Zahra, along with the students, mentors, judges, and guests for making the event a success.

She highlighted honesty, truthfulness, and integrity as the ultimate tools for success and glory.

In the Urdu Debate Competition 2026, the first position was secured by Ujala Afzal of IMCG (PG) F-7/2; however, as the host college, the position was withdrawn in favor of Aliza from ICG F-6/2.

The second position went to Rimsha Abbasi of IMCG Bhara Kahu, while Malaika Bano of IMCG F-10/2 secured third position.

The consolation prize was awarded to Tehreem Babar of IMCG F-6/2.

In the Computer Graphics Competition, Minahil Fizza of IMCG (PG) F-7/2 secured first position, which was withdrawn in favor of Sumbal from IMCG I-14/3.

Bushra Fatima of IMCG Humak stood second, while Ayesha Shehzadi of IMCG G-10/4 secured third position.

The consolation prize was awarded to Elaaf from FG Home Economics F-11/1.

The trophy for overall best performance was initially awarded to the host college but was graciously withdrawn in favor of IMCG Bhara Kahu.

At the end of the ceremony, the Principal presented the college insignia to the chief guest and tokens of appreciation to the judges.

The event concluded on a note of academic excellence and inspiration, leaving a lasting impression on participants and attendees alike.