Tenpin Bowling Team Event C’ship on Feb 15

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):The 3rd Inter-University Tenpin Bowling Team Event Championship organized by the Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association under the patronage of the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation will be held on February 15 here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.

According to Secretary, Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association, Daniyal Ijaz, the Championship will be inaugurated by the President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Maqbool Arain.

He said players from Islamabad and Rawalpindi Universities will take in the Championship.

Chairperson, Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the championship and distribute prizes to the winning players.