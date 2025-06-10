Hyderabad citizens, business community welcome Federal Budget 2025-26

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Citizens and members of the business community in Hyderabad have praised the newly announced Federal Budget 2025-26, calling it a “people-friendly and pro-poor” initiative.

Despite ongoing economic challenges, residents expressed optimism that the budget focuses on national development without placing an additional burden on the general public.

Talking to “APP”, a local resident Zulqarnain Memon appreciated the government’s decision to increase employee salaries and efforts to control inflation, however, he also expressed the hope that private institutions would also ensure an increase in the salaries of their employees and the government would monitor this process.

“These steps will help improve the standard of living for the common man,” he said. He also highlighted the relief offered to the housing sector, noting that reduced taxes would encourage property transactions and encourage economic activity.

A trader, Zahid Hussain emphasized the importance of strengthening national defense. “Even in the face of economic and defense challenges, our armed forces have safeguarded the nation’s sovereignty. More initiatives should be taken to reinforce defense of the country so that no adversary dares to challenge us,” he said.