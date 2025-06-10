Federal budget balanced, economic friendly: SCCI leaders

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 10 (APP):The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday termed the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 balanced, growth-oriented and pro-businesses.

It asked the government to implement the relief initiatives in letter and spirit to revive sick businesses, industries and the national economy.

Faud Ishaq, former President SCCI said the government had presented a budget that could give a boost to businesses, industrialization and create jobs opportunities.

He said load shedding was negatively impacting the country’s economy and underscored the need for accelerating pace on water dams.

Faud Ishaq hoped the government’s measures would bring economic prosperity and development to merged tribal districts.

Dr Ghulam Sarwar, former SCCI President said that the initiatives to boost hydel power generation, increase funds for industries and agriculture would help accelerate the pace of economic development.