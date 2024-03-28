HESCO cracks down on electricity theft: 339 connections apprehended

HESCO

HYDERABAD, Mar 28 (APP): The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has intensified its crackdown against electricity thieves and defaulters.

During the past 24 hours, an additional 339 connections including 11 commercial and 328 domestic, involved in electricity theft were apprehended.

The power body authorities submitted letters to various police stations for the registration of cases against 307 people involved in power theft, leading to the filing of FIRs against 29 individuals.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, all connections involved in electricity theft were disconnected and involved consumers were issued detection bills of 1,60,636 units, amounting to 3.895 million rupees.

During the operation, ongoing for 202 days, the HESCO has recovered more than 11,975 million rupees

