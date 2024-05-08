Govt striving to improve quality of education in Balochistan

QUETTA, May 08 (APP): Balochistan Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani on Wednesday said that provincial government was taking steps to improve quality of education through elimination of cheating culture from examination centers.

She expressed these views while talking to Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch while visiting various ongoing intermediate examination centers in respective areas of Quetta City.

She said that cheating in examinations was a scourge which all stakeholders have a joint responsibility to eradicate the source of copying culture from the province because standard of education was essential for development of the province.

The current government was trying to implement transparent examination process in the province in an efficient manner, she noted and added that in the light of the special instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, steps were being taken to prevent copying in the examination centers across the province.

The minister said that the best arrangements were being made to prevent cheating in the exams saying that you could pass the exam by copying but you could not get the qualification, students, teachers and parents have to play their role to prevent copying culture.

Earlier, the Provincial Education Minister attended the ceremony held to honour the students who secured prominent positions in the examinations last year.

On this occasion, she said that students should keep one thing in their minds for the rest of their lives that what was written as it was not written on degree so be friendly with books and spend your free time reading books, it would increase your knowledge.

In this way, you can make the name of your teachers and parents famous by securing a prominent position in the exams, she noted.