Govt, institutions’ role crucial to thwart enemies’ inimical designs: Reham

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Renowned Journalist, Human Rights Activist, and Filmmaker Reham Khan on Wednesday said the government and national institutions’ role was crucial to thwart the inimical designs of country’s enemies who want to create political instability and anarchy in the country.

She was addressing the seminar conducted by the Centre for Development and Stability (CDS), a think tank, on the theme ‘Disinformation: The Undermining Force Within—Revealing its Structural Threats to Society and National Security.’

The aim of this theme was to analyze the threats of disinformation to national security with the goal of providing viable solutions, said a press release.

The seminar was held at the Ripah University Campus, Evacuee Trust Complex, here, under the slogan ‘A Journey Towards Promoting Development and Securing Stability.’ A large no of Youth delegates, renowned Media Personalities & intellectuals attended the Seminar.

Reham Khan said a few political interests and miscreants have become the tools of hostile forces. Some political party and its leader has become a threat to national security, she added.

She reiterated the objective of the enemy forces is to create political instability and anarchy in the country, but they would not achieve success in their nefarious designs and the government and country’s institutions were ready to foil such reprehensible motives at all cost.

She said that fake accounts were trying to create a narrative in favour of a particular political party and anti-Pakistan while sitting abroad. Young people should reject propaganda and play their role in the development of the country, she maintained.

Patron-in-Chief of CDS & Defense Analyst Brig (R) Asif Haroon Raja and Director-General CDS & Anchorperson, Dr Irfan Ashraf while shedding light on the negative impacts of disinformation, said that disinformation has become a serious threat to Pakistan’s national security. “For instance, in the recent past, we have experienced that some social media influencers played into the hands of hostile agencies of other countries, spreading fake and anti-state narratives to create chaos and anarchy in Pakistan.

Dr Irfan said, ”We have Some recent examples that How Adil Raja, Moeed Pirzada & Shaheen Sabahi playing in Hands of International Hostile agencies.” He added that Adil Raja , Haider Mehdi & others exploits arrest of Imran Khan & Provoked People for 9th May, Although 9th May was planned in Pakistan.

Asif Haroon Raja, also presented his insights regarding the brutality created through information warfare. He also emphasized the solutions to combat this menace of information warfare.

While concluding the seminar, after presenting each insight, a question-and-answer session was observed, and guests raised their questions related to the theme.

The session concluded with a note of thanks from Dr. Ashraf, DG CDS, with the message, “We all must be vigilant while listening to any anti-state narrative and news and should need to identify the news before spreading it, whether it is fake or based on ground reality,” he concluded.