Governor Punjab hails President Zardari for strengthening parliamentary democracy

LAHORE, Mar 11 (APP):Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that President Asif Ali Zardari has played a key role in strengthening parliamentary democracy.

“There is a need to work together to promote good governance and political stability in the country,” he said while speaking at an Iftar dinner held in honor of party workers of Punjab Executive, Lahore and Sahiwal divisions, at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday evening.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the PPP is continuing the politics of reconciliation for the development, prosperity and wider interest of the people of the country. He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party is the only political party that has always talked about the rights of the people. He said, “Party workers are our strength and if they face any problem, they should not feel alone.” The Governor Punjab said that the PPP has always given its workers the respect and status they deserve. He said that the Iftar dinner will continue for the party workers in the same way.

Addressing the party workers, the Governor Punjab said, “We need to work tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of the country.” Sardar Saleem Haider Khan went to all the tables and shook hands with the party workers and inquired about their well-being.

A large number of party workers including PPP leaders Faisal Mir, Rana Ahmed Jawad, Mian Inayat Ali Shah, Azhar Hassan Dar, Rai Shah Jahan Bhatti, Mehr Ghulam Farid Kathia, Ijaz Sama, Asif Bashir Bhagat, Arshad Jatt, Allama Yousuf Awan, Dr. Khayyam Hafeez, Imran Athwal, Mohsin Malhi, Musa Khokhar, Chaudhry Ashraf, Sajjad-ul-Hassan, Asif Khokhar, Shamim Safdar were present at the Iftar dinner.