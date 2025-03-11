Pakistan’s Snowshoeing Athletes reach finals at Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

TURIN, ITALY, Mar 11 (APP): Pakistani snowshoeing athletes on Tuesday secured their places in the 200m and 800m race finals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025, demonstrating exceptional skill and determination.

The national contingent includes seven athletes who have successfully progressed through divisioning rounds: four female athletes – Iqra Akram, Minahil, Shah Galoon and Tabsassum Nasir – and three male athletes – Ali Raza, Saboor, and Muhammad Afaq in the 200m event, along with Moazzam Iqbal competing in the 800m race.

Farkhanda Jabeen, Head of the Pakistani Delegation highlighted the importance of divisioning in ensuring fair competition by grouping athletes with similar abilities. “Our athletes have shown remarkable performance so far, and we are confident they will make the nation proud,” she stated.

The finals are scheduled for March 13 at the Palazzetto dello Sports Center where these athletes will compete for medals and national honour.

The athletes’ qualification represents a significant achievement for Pakistan in the international special sports arena, showcasing their remarkable athletic potential and competitive spirit.