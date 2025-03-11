Governor Mandokhail emphasizes for importance of equal representation of women in all sectors

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Mar 11 (APP):Governor Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday emphasized the importance of equal representation and participation of women in all sectors.

Jaffar Khan expressed these views during a seminar held here to mark International Women’s Day.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF).

The Governor highlighted that empowering women economically is essential for the empowerment of society. He stressed for the vision to create a society where every woman can live with dignity, respect, and equal rights.

He further emphasized that in Balochistan, women play a crucial role in agriculture and livestock and contribute significantly to household management.

“Despite their capabilities and hard work, women in Balochistan face significant barriers due to a lack of basic facilities and opportunities,” said the Governor.

He underscored the vital role of women in society, calling them the backbone of the community. Ensuring their rights and creating opportunities for them, he said, is a national responsibility.

Governor Mandokhail also praised the program’s theme, “Women Empowerment and Economic Inclusion,” recognizing it as an essential step toward building a fair and transparent society.

The Governor commended the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) CEO, Nadir Gul Bareach, and other related organizations for successfully organizing a program centered around women’s empowerment. He urged for collective efforts to accelerate economic growth and social transformation in the country and province.