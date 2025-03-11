18.8 C
Domestic

CM condemns attack on Jaffar Express

Maryam Nawaz
LAHORE, Mar 11 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned an attack on the Jaffar Express.
In her statement, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised the security forces for their swift response and operation against the terrorists responsible for the attack. She prayed for the safe return of all passengers.
The CM said, “Those who attacked innocent passengers are devoid of humanity.” She added, “I pray from the bottom of my heart for the well-being and safety of every passenger.”
