Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 17 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday praised the security forces for killing four militants during an operation in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement, Governor Kundi paid rich tribute to the security personnel for their successful action and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of soldier Basit Siddiqui during the operation. He prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in Jannah and for patience and strength for his bereaved family.

Extending his heartfelt condolences, the Governor said, “The martyrs who sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country and nation are our pride.”

He emphasized that the entire nation stands firmly with the armed forces in the war against terrorism.

Governor Kundi also hailed the security forces’ unwavering commitment to completely eliminating terrorism, calling their resolve “highly commendable.”