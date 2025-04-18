26.6 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman PM youth Programme Rana Mashood Ahmad addressing the Prime Minister's youth...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman PM youth Programme Rana Mashood Ahmad addressing the Prime Minister’s youth Progamme Session on Breaking Barriers: overcoming Challenges to Empower youth at Memon Industrial & Technical Institute ( NAVTTC )

Chairman PM youth Programme Rana Mashood Ahmad addressing the Prime Minister's youth Progamme Session on Breaking Barriers: overcoming Challenges to Empower youth at Memon Industrial & Technical Institute ( NAVTTC )
APP76-170425 KARACHI: April 17 - Chairman PM youth Programme Rana Mashood Ahmad addressing the Prime Minister's youth Progamme Session on Breaking Barriers: overcoming Challenges to Empower youth at Memon Industrial & Technical Institute ( NAVTTC ). APP/ABB
0
- Advertisement -
Chairman PM youth Programme Rana Mashood Ahmad addressing the Prime Minister's youth Progamme Session on Breaking Barriers: overcoming Challenges to Empower youth at Memon Industrial & Technical Institute ( NAVTTC )
APP76-170425
KARACHI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan