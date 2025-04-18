Chairman PM youth Programme Rana Mashood Ahmad addressing the Prime Minister’s youth Progamme Session on Breaking Barriers: overcoming Challenges to Empower youth at Memon Industrial & Technical Institute ( NAVTTC )
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.