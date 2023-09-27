Goods train derails near Attock

ATTOCK, Sep 27 (APP):The railway traffic between Rawalpindi-Peshawar section was halted for around three hours as a bogie of a train derailed near Faqeerabad on Wednesday, railway authorities confirmed.

According to railway sources, a bogie of Peshawar bound freight train derailed in the Ghreeshen area near Faqeerabad railway station causing suspension of train traffic on the Rawalpindi- Peshawar section. According to railway sources, the wheel of the bogie has developed some problems which resulted in derailment and no loss or injury was reported.

Due to derailment, Quetta bound Jaffar express coming from Peshawar was halted at Attock railway station while Multan bound Thall express coming from Rawalpindi via Attock was halted at Hassanabdal railway station.

After the derailment, the railway maintenance staff reached at the spot and bogie was put on track after necessary maintenance. The railway author tried to ruled out any sabotage activity and termed the derailment of bogie as a technical fault in the wheel. Later the rail traffic was restored.