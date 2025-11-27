Funeral prayer of mother of PM’s coordinator Ikhtair Wali offered

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 27 (APP): The funeral prayer of mother of the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtair Wali Khan was offered on Thursday.

The funeral prayer of the deceased held at Nokhar House, Kabul River, Nowshera was attended by politicians, members national and provincial assemblies, senators and political parties workers.

The local leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, LG representatives, family members and residents of the area in large number also attended the funeral prayer.

Later, she was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard.

People of all walks of life are coming to the residence of Ikhtair Wali Khan at Nokhar House Nowshera and are offering Fateha for eternal peace of the deceased.

Menwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep sorrow over the death of the mother of Ikhtiar Wali Khan.

In his condolence message, the Governor prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the departed soul a highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and blessed the bereaved family with patience and strength to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.