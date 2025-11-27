Inauguration of Peace & Pieces – Volume 5 art exhibition at World Culture Festival

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 27 (APP): The international art exhibition “Peace & Piece – Volume 5” was inaugurated at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery, Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi by Minister Saeed Ghani, along with Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah on Thursday.

Icelandic artist Halldor Ragnarsson and Madagascan artist Mendricka Ratsima were also present. Artworks by international artists, as well as Pakistani artists Adeela Suleman, Moeen Faruqi, Qamar Siddiqui, Abdul Jabbar Gull, Ghulam Mustafa, Salman Farooqi, Tanveer Farooqi, Chitra Pritam, Imran Soomro, Abdul Malik Channa, Sajid Ali Talpur, Abid Aslam, Aqeel Solangi, Muhammad Ali Khan, Sajid Ali, Uzma Noor, Anum Ashraf, Ramsha Rabbani and Muhammad Owais, were showcased.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Saeed Ghani said that “Ahmed Shah is not an ordinary man—that is why such a grand festival has been organized. Bringing one thousand artists from 142 countries is no easy task. I once saw the Arts Council in ruins; today the whole world is talking about it. There is no cultural venue like the Arts Council Karachi in all of South Asia. This is the people’s money being spent on the people.”

He added that the Arts Council deserves a place in the Guinness Book of World Records and that Ahmed Shah should be nominated.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that artists from all fields—painters, musicians, actors, and singers—are participating in the World Culture Festival 2025. “There is no other festival in the world that brings together experts from five disciplines. This is the longest global cultural gathering. We believe in equality. I oppose armed revolutions; culture is the greatest weapon of revolution. Artists across the world are protesting injustices through their performances.”

He added that the festival is unique because it is entirely managed by artists themselves, most of whom travelled on their own expenses. “More than 80% of the participants came on self-funded tickets.”